GAT Money is an app that provides new clients access to competitive exchange rates and an extensive cross-border collections and payments network, all available within this app. GAT Investment Bank now has a seamless, secure, and smooth way to collect, convert, pay, and manage funds, with the help of Currencycloud’s multi-currency virtual accounts. This is especially beneficial for their internationally-focused client base, as there is no longer a need to integrate multiple corresponding banks and payment providers.

Currently utilising the local USD, EUR, CAD, and GBP collections, the investment bank claims to now offer virtual accounts in more than 35 currencies to its clients. Additionally, it can provide real-time currency conversions at competitive rates and process payments locally to over 180 countries.

In the official press release, GAT Investment Bank states that Currencycloud’s local payout function allows them to serve clients better with an efficient and comprehensive solution, as well as cater to smaller clients in various countries by giving them access to a global banking service.





Other recent partnerships of Currencycloud

In July 2023, Currencycloud has partnered with UK and Portugal-based all-in-one accounts payable platform, Nook. With this partnership, Nook had access to Currencycloud’s API technology and upgraded it with the ability to pay invoices in more than 35 different currencies and to more than 100 countries. This collaboration provided Nook’s customers with a service that simplifies the process of making payments and eliminated the need for multiple transactions.

In June 2023, Currencycloud partnered with South Korea-based money transfer operator E9pay to launch the new E9pay Collection Service. This service claimed to enable merchants and traders, SMEs, ecommerce players, and exporters that are based in South Korea to send and collect funds efficiently and securely with customers all around the world.





More about Currencycloud and GAT Investment Bank

Founded in 2012, Currencycloud specialises in giving businesses the ability to move money across borders and transact globally in multiple currencies. The company’s technology makes it easier for clients, no matter what industry they operate in, to adopt digital wallets and embed finance into the core of their business.

Currencycloud works with different banks, financial institutions and fintechs, all around the world. The company is based in the UK, having offices in the US, the Netherlands as well as Singapore. They work with different partners to deliver simple, clear cross-border infrastructure solutions for clients. They are regulated in the UK, Canada, US and the EU and were acquired by Visa in December 2021.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Malaysia, GAT Investment Bank Limited is an emerging global investment banking, securities and investment management firm. The company provides a varied range of financial services to a diversified client base, including corporations, financial institutions, and individuals.