Galileo's payments processing platform powers RoarMoneySM





RoarMoneySM is the new demand deposit account offered by consumer digital finance platform MoneyLion. MoneyLion leveraged Galileo’s card issuing and digital banking infrastructure to create the cutting-edge features that distinguish RoarMoney. With its recent launch of RoarMoney, MoneyLion continues to build on its mission of creating a complete financial platform, which includes mobile banking, lending, credit-building, and investing products.

In addition, RoarMoney offers two-day early paydays, mobile wallet capabilities, multiple funding options, cybersecurity, and near real-time transaction alerts. Its users also get access to other MoneyLion member benefits, such as zero-percent APR InstacashSM advances up to USD 250, the ability to earn cashback rewards from retailers when using the MoneyLion Debit Mastercard, and a suite of personal finance tools, including MoneyLion's Financial Heartbeat, a weekly spending report, and more.