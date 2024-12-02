Galileo powers Argentinian fintech Ualá to expand to Mexico

Galileo has partnered with Ualá to enable the company’s expansion into Mexico. Ualá aims to support financial inclusion in Latin America. Ualá’s feature product is an app and a debit card that enables users to transfer money, pay bills, and shop anywhere in the world digitally.

Since its launch in 2017, Ualá has issued 2.5 million cards in Argentina, a number equivalent to almost 6% of the country’s population. Ualá recently announced its launch into Mexico, marking the company’s first expansion outside Argentina. Available throughout Mexico, for anyone over 18, in iOS and Android, the Ualá card can be topped up through SPEI transfers or cash deposits in more than 14,000 stores nationwide.

Furthermore, it can be used to make purchases using contactless, chip and offline PIN technology. In addition, the Ualá account enables customers to conduct transactions, such as transferring and receiving money, and withdrawing cash from ATMs.