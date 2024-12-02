Galileo opens Latin America headquarters in Mexico City





It will initially be hiring about 25 new team members across Engineering, Payment Technology, Product Innovation, Client Success, and Operations with capacity for about 55 team members.

The move follows the incorporation of Galileo’s Mexican subsidiary and the initial opening of its first office outside the US, in Mexico City last year. Also, Galileo was one of the first payments processors to secure certification with the Mastercard Mexico Domestic Switch (MxDS) and to launch as part of Mastercard’s Fintech Accelerate program in Mexico.