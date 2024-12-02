Galileo launches new solution for B2B expense management





This new solution aims to simplify managing employee charge cards and individual credit limits by introducing a central account with a single credit limit for fintechs and non-financial brands. Galileo wants to facilitate a streamlined billing cycle and enable corporate-level repayments.











Corporate Credit’s objective and features

Galileo’s solution aims to help businesses transform B2B expense management by simplifying the tracking and administration of multiple employee charge cards, offering real-time visibility into available credit across all connected cards, as well as providing one single repayment at the funding account level, due at the end of the billing period. Moreover, Corporate Credit offers enhanced security and control over expenses.



By implementing this approach, companies only need to check the credit limit of the central account to determine available credit. However, they still receive access to transaction records for each individual card. For cardholders, the experience remains consistent with conventional charge cards, with transactions being approved and declined based on credit limit availability.



The Corporate Credit solution instantly checks the credit limit of the central account when a connected card is used for a purchase. The system approves the purchase if there is sufficient credit available and when the limit is reached, all acquisitions are temporarily denied until the balance is paid down.





Galileo’s recent developments