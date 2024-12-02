Galileo launches Cyberbank Konecta





Cyberbank Konecta is a conversational AI engine that provides digital assistant (IDA) for banks, financial institutions, credit unions, non-financial brands, and fintech. Following this launch, the platform will leverage Galileo’s secure conversational banking solution to offer users a personalised set of services for every step of their development process, across any digital channel and with access to many industries.

Financial institutions can also use the artificial intelligence tool to allow clients to connect with their money by focusing on their preferences and needs. While using a tailored and secure set of financial products, users can access their funds when and how they want them.

Clients of Cyberbank Konecta can also benefit from a drive new revenue by enabling faster and safer customer onboarding, activation, and product engagement procedures, tailoring customer engagements in real time, and reducing operational and solution costs. This is possible by managing 80% or more of common inquiries through AI-powered digital assistance, reducing call volume and lower hardware and software costs with the use of cloud services, as well as improving client engagement and loyalty with its client support tool that is available in multiple languages and channels.

The machine learning application recognised voices and texts, understands intent, and differentiates the situations when the users need the services provided by AI from the ones of human support, as well as recognising and deciphering different languages. The Cyberbank Konecta suite of solutions can be integrated into any existing technology platform banks or institutions use. They also have the possibility to leverage Galileo’s service offerings in order to operate and run the AI technology on their behalf.

Galileo’s products and partnerships

Financial technology company based in the US, Galileo Financial Technologies enables fintechs to build solutions for the development of an improved customer experience.

Besides the Cyberbank Konecta platform, throughout this launch, Galileo’s full digital banking platform will include a new set of services, such as the Cyberbank Core, the Cyberbank Digital, and payments and card issuing tools.

The Cyberbank Core is an API-centric and microservice-based technology platform that the FIs leverage in order to power everything from account opening to mobile banking applications and deposits. It enables FIs to augment or replace their old banking systems while dynamically creating and delivering financial products based on the needs, demands, and preferences of each user.

Cyberbank Digital represents a solution that offers clients the possibility of financial products and services to be delivered through FIs already existing digital channels, as well as the capability to create new ones. They also can choose how to create and deliver the financial tools.

Moreover, Galileo provides customers with payments and car issuing solutions. These allow FIs to incorporate debit and credit programs, virtual cards, payable services, accounts receivable, and digital payments, as well as more easy-to-use APIs, sandbox environments, third-party connectivity, and documentation.

In December 2023, Gelileo partnered with Atomic to launch a direct deposit feature that enabled banks to expand financial access to clients. Galileo’s Direct Deposit Switch functionality, which was powered by Atomic (the infrastructure provider for payroll accounts’ connectivity) allowed the company’s fintech customers to improve their client service by enabling expedited access to their wages. The service also offered a more simplified approach to redirecting either parts or the entirety of their pay checks into the accounts of their choice.