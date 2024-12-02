Galileo, Dave partner to launch Dave Banking

Dave selected Galileo's API platform as the technical backbone to deliver the product. Dave Banking offers customers a digital bank account and debit card with no overdraft fees, no minimum balance requirements and access to 32.000 MoneyPass ATMs.

Dave Banking is a bank account that help its customers automatically build credit history by reporting on-time rent and utility payments to the major credit bureaus.

Galileo, an API player for card issuing, virtual card solutions and digital banking, is a payments processing platform that works with fintechs, challenger banks, neobanks, financial services, and investment firms.