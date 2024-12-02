Galileo announces Mastercard certification and partners with Klar





Galileo is certified with the Mastercard Mexico Domestic Switch (MxDS) for PIN, signature, and ATM transactions, as well as settlement and chargeback processing. By abiding with the standards required for certification, Galileo’s API-centric platform will enable fintechs launching in Mexico to build and launch payment services that meet the needs of consumers in the region.

Klar is a challenger bank in Mexico. It helps users to send and receive money in real-time through Klar accounts and other banks. The company makes its users aware of what they have paid and what must be paid in future. The fintech offers alternatives to traditional credit cards and debit services, without banking fees. Through the partnership, the company is expecting to deliver secure services via a mobile app and a secure credit card.

Galileo provides APIs and payments platform to create card-based and digital financial solutions. The company offers fraud detection, decision-making analytics, security, and regulatory compliance functionality combined with customised programs to assist payments companies and to solve payments challenges.