G4S Netherlands rolls out Anachrons e-invoicing solution to 40,000 clients

Under the terms of the partnership, the company is set to roll out Anachron’s corporate e-invoicing solution in December 2014, onboarding 40,000 of its clients, who range from multi-national companies to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their Order-to-Cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print & mail for companies worldwide.

In recent news, Douwe Egberts Professional Netherlands, a division of the D.E Master Blenders 1753 international coffee and tea company, has selected the Anachron corporate e-invoicing solution.

For more information about Anachron, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.