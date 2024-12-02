G4S Cash Solutions picks Cerillion Skyline for billing automation

Cerillion is a player in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, while G4S Cash Solutions is the a provider of cash management services, including secure cash transportation, ATM outsourcing solutions, and outsourced till management.

Cerillion Skyline takes away the complexity and overhead of running a subscription business by automating billing, payments, and renewals processes, accelerating cash flow, according to the press release.

In order to meet the requirements of their customers G4S Cash Solutions needed a billing solution that could handle both complexity and flexibility to deliver automated invoices that could transform the back office and Cerillion provided that.