FXPress to acquire Avila House





FXPress is authorised and regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and HMRC for the provision of payment services.

The acquisition of Avila by FXPress will be completed by making a part cash and part shares purchase. However, the deal must first be approved by the FCA. This should help FXPress with expanding its product offering by providing access to accounts that allow customers to deposit and hold funds for future use. Customers will get individual IBAN numbers so that they can manage cash and complete Forex payments.