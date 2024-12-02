Fvndit receives USD 30 mln debt financing for SMEs in Vietnam

Fvndit operates a wholly-owned subsidiary, eLoan, JSC, an online peer-to-peer marketplace in Vietnam. Fvndit reports that SMEs account for 41% of Vietnam’s GDP and 98% of all businesses but remain neglected by banks with 70% having difficulty accessing credit. eLoan is targeting this underserved market.

eLoan is said to be the first peer-to-peer lending company and one of the few fintechs in Vietnam focusing purely on serving SME clients with short-term loans.