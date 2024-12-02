FV Bank launches its first API





FV Bank’s new API will provide benefits to corporate and institutional clients who need to integrate compliant banking solutions into its products. The API will enable firms to reduce operating costs and scale their operations through automating data flows and payments systems.

The new API also provides real time webhook notifications for incoming and outgoing payment and transaction reconciliation – creating an improved experience for both firms and their customers.

FV Bank’s API will also enable clients to integrate banking solutions into their own fintech and blockchain applications enabling USD Bank Account functionality to their customers. The API facilitates instant transfer of funds to their customers’ FV Bank Account enabling real time payouts and, when permissioned, to request funds from a customer’s FV Bank account and access balance and transaction history data.

Future releases of the API will include integration with FV Bank’s digital asset trust and custody services, opening up the ability for fintech and blockchain creators to develop new products while maintaining compliance with a regulated banking partner.