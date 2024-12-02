FutureVault partners with Envestnet | Yodlee

The partnership is meant to further improve FutureVault’s productivity, connectivity, and experience between financial services organisations, advisors, and end-clients within the FutureVault platform.

The FutureVault platform is used across a variety of segments within the financial services industry including wealth and financial advisory firms, retail banks, credit unions, and family offices. By equipping front, middle, and back-office teams with advanced document exchange features and tools, FutureVault can help financial services organsations drive operational efficiencies, improve compliance, and deliver an unparalleled end-client value proposition. Importantly, FutureVault enables service providers and professionals to securely access, share, and manage sensitive information and documents with clients, together.

FutureVault’s integration of Envestnet | Yodlee is a step in the right direction as FutureVault continues to build on top of the company’s ‘Personal Life Management’ thesis by aggregating financial documents and data in a secure environment while enabling firms and professionals to leverage patented technology to deliver a ‘Family Office’ type service to clients and members.

The integration with Envestnet | Yodlee is scheduled for Q3 2022.