FusionIQ and interVal partner to boost financial advisors' growth

FusionIQ, a provider of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, announced a mutual referral agreement with interVal, a provider of software that equips wealth management firms, financial institutions, and accounting firms with automated insights for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across North America. The collaboration is expected to create a synergy that will transform how financial advisors leverage wealthtech to deliver business health and growth opportunities for clients.











Driving growth for financial advisors

Born out of a shared vision for democratising wealth and delivering value, The partnership will leverage FusionIQ's and interVal's expertise to allow financial advisors to scale their operations efficiently for profitable organic growth. This strategy resonates with the evolving needs of advisors seeking to harness the power of digital transformation.

The collaboration is grounded in a shared commitment to:

Delivering easy-to-use technology;

Providing a ‘Pay as You Grow’ model;

Democratising access to wealth management tools;

Delivering value for business owners and financial advisors alike.

One of the two companies’ objectives is to show how easy it is for wealth management firms to grow AUM with the proven wealth technologies interVal and FusionIQ have developed for financial advisors. interVal's tools offer accurate valuations of non-liquid assets, enabling advisors to deliver better service and secure referrals from satisfied clients. The cloud-native all-in-one FusionIQ One platform is designed to offer a frictionless and personalised user experience, seamlessly connecting investors, advisors, and firms in a single digital workflow which is crucial for retaining and attracting clients and firm talent.

Through their cooperation, FusionIQ and interVal provide financial advisors with the advanced technology they need to automate their practices, creating opportunities for increased growth, efficiency, and productivity.



