FundThrough acquires BlueVine





The acquisition tracks the company’s focus on embedded finance and its expansion efforts in the US market, doubling the number of US clients that will rely on FundThrough to turn unpaid invoices into working capital. All BlueVine invoice funding division employees are joining FundThrough as part of the transaction.

FundThrough’s AI-powered funding platform generates automated offers for a seamless onboarding and funding experience. Through its technology, along with key partnerships with companies such as Intuit and Enverus, FundThrough cuts the waiting time by 97% to accelerate access to cash flow for small businesses.

The additional scale from new channel partnerships and relationships acquired through BlueVine will fuel FundThrough’s goal of being included within the workflow of B2B marketplaces, ecosystems, and apps where suppliers can request instant payment of their large customer invoices without leaving the workflow.