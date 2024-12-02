Funding Xchange teams up with Enterprise Nation





Banking Competition Remedies (BCR) was set up by the UK government to distribute EUR 849 million of money from Royal Bank of Scotland as a condition of its state bailout in 2008. If successful in their bid, Enterprise Nation will use Funding Xchange’s technology to build the Enterprise Nation Finance Portal.

According to P2P Finance News, the Enterprise Nation Finance Portal, in conjunction with Funding Xchange, would help these businesses access the finance they need from digital and challenger banks, and alternate lenders, on market terms and with no commission costs.