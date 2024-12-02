Funding Xchange completes USD 10 mln Series A fundraising

Investors Downing Ventures and Gresham House Ventures, together with Hambledon Capital, completed the over-subscribed funding round at stable valuation despite the wider economic backdrop.

Funding Xchange was founded in 2014 to transform the SME lending market with the core aims of making SME finance more accessible.

Funding Xchange is now “white labelling” and deploying its technology to banks and lenders. The analytics insights at the centre of the Funding Xchange model enable the business to support banks and lenders in the assessment of their product mix and portfolio.