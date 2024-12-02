Funding Options launches new SME cloud finance solution

The new platform, called Funding Cloud, is a data-driven solution that integrates with lenders and uses technology to arrange fast financing for small businesses.

The new Funding Cloud initiative is a centralised, two-sided marketplace where SMEs can search for options and be matched with the lender that best fits their requirements.

The environment provides an option for participants in the market for borrowing and lending. It also helps SMEs find the most suitable lenders and products based on their eligibility and needs.

Using AI and data analytics, as well as Open Banking APIs, Funding Cloud presents customers with confirmed funding options via a single dynamic customer journey.