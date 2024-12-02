Funding Circle forges partnership with H&R Block

Through the partnership, Funding Circle loans are the preferred solution for H&R Block Small Business customers seeking financing to grow.

Other strategic partners integrated onto the platform recently include Intuit, Tri-Net, LendingTree, Credit Karma, Creditera and the National Small Business Association.

Via the Funding Circle marketplace, businesses looking to borrow up to USD 500,0000 are matched with accredited and institutional investors.

Funding Circle is based in the UK but has extended its platform into the US market. The direct lender has loaned over USD 1 billion for 8000 businesses globally.

In May 2015, Funding Circle forged a partnership with the National Small Business Association (NSBA), a small-business advocacy organization.