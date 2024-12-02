Funderbeam rolls out Venture Index, plans tradable indexes

The index enables investors to track price changes of tradable equity securities on the Funderbeam Marketplace and compare its correlation against other asset classes. The Funderbeam Venture Index is a Price Return Index reflecting changes in the market price of tradable companies equity instruments during a trading day.

The objective of the index is to represent the overall state and changes in the level of the early-stage private growth companies, while this is not intended to be an investable index. Since there is no filtering for liquidity, the index itself may not be easy to replicate in a portfolio or benchmark.

The Funderbeam Venture Index was originally set to a base value of 1000.00, calculation period began on January 1, 2019, and will be updated on a real-time basis.

In 2016, Funderbeam launched its trading platform to give secondary market liquidity to early-stage growth investors. Once the company's equity funding round closes on the Funderbeam fundraising platform, investors may trade securities on the marketplace.