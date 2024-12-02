Fundbox raises USD 17.5 mln in Series A funding

Khosla Ventures joins a team of investors including Ron Conway’s SV Angels, Vikram Pandit, former CEO of Citigroup, Tom Glocer, former CEO of Thomson Reuters, Jay Mandelbaum, former Head of Strategy and Business Development for JP Morgan Chase, Emil Michael, SVP of Business at Uber, Shlomo Kramer, CEO Imperva, David Krell, Chairman ISE and several other investors.

Fundbox processes a number of invoices daily, enabling small business owners to fix their cash flow by advancing payments for unpaid invoices. In order to use Fundbox, a small business owner or bookkeeper connects to their accounting and bookkeeping apps, including Quickbooks, Xero, or Freshbooks, on Fundbox’s website. The Fundbox risk engine assesses the customer’s network and invoices for risk automatically. The user can then view their outstanding invoices through their Fundbox account and choose which invoices to clear. Fundbox accomplishes the underwriting by tapping into a number of sources of data, including the user’s financial health, the demographics of their customers, and even the seasonal nature of some specific businesses. Money for funded invoices is transferred to the user’s bank account the next business day.

