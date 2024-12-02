FullCircl releases new features to support risk professionals

FullCircl has introduced its latest product update for its Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform, designed to support financially regulated enterprises. The platform's enhancements target risk professionals within B2B financial institutions, with a focus on accelerating revenue generation while ensuring effective risk management in the dynamic and intricate landscape they operate in.

The new features include:

Integration of ComplyAdvantage PEPs and sanctions API: this integration enables thorough screening and monitoring of individuals and entities against global watchlists to ensure compliance.

Upgrade to Experian Delphi Score: the update incorporates the latest advancements in credit scoring to enhance the accuracy of lending decisions.

Integration of Experian Credit Data API: this feature allows seamless retrieval of real-time credit check data directly into various systems, applications, and workflows.

Enhanced customer monitoring: introduces new credit and risk-based triggers to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks.

Representatives from FullCircl emphasised the growing importance of 'time to revenue' as a crucial metric for financial institutions. The newly introduced enhancements address challenges that can impede the speed and efficiency of customer acquisition and onboarding processes. The aim is to assist customers in enhancing compliance, mitigating risks, and achieving competitive differentiation, efficiency, and revenue growth.

These developments underscore FullCircl’s ongoing dedication to equipping businesses with comprehensive company information and actionable insights.

Other notable developments from FullCircl

In August 2023, FullCircl has announced the acquisition of W2 Global Data Solutions. The primary goal of this acquisition was to improve the company’s compliance suite and smart customer onboarding solutions for regulated businesses. W2’s datasets, expertise in identity verification, and anti-fraud services represent a growth opportunity for FullCirl’s medium-term strategy. Through this gain, further enhancements to the suite of applications and APIs can be enabled, as well as a set of end-to-end solutions for companies pursuing to embed insight on clients via acquisition, onboarding, and ongoing monitoring.

In July 2023, FullCircl partnered with financial crime intelligence company ComplyAdvantage to facilitate AML and KYC screening. Through this partnership, companies integrating with FullCircl and ComplyAdvantage gained access to AML and compliance solutions. According to the official press release, the new approach to AML and risk management that this partnership extended could enable businesses to onboard and monitor their workforce, whilst reducing false positives by 70%.