FullCircl partners with nCino





Throughout the partnership, FullCircl will provide its advanced data capabilities and combine them with nCino’s cloud banking platform via API, aiming to deliver fast, secure, and data-driven experiences for financial institutions that aim to optimise their SME customer experience.

The FIs will be given the possibility to optimise their efficiency and profitability, as well as the manner in which they meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their small and medium-sized enterprise clients. In addition, they will be enabled to optimise the time for the funding process by cutting the onboarding procedures to minutes, accelerate revenue growth by serving SMEs successfully and cost-effectively at scale, as well as reduce risks by spotting issues and acting on opportunities faster.

Furthermore, FIs will have the capability to win and retain more SME clients by delivering more commercially-beneficial outcomes and products, as well as minimise costs, remove friction, and optimise the operational efficiency of credit practices.







FullCircl’s recent strategy of development

UK-based Customer Lifecycle Intelligence platform FullCircl announced multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the end of August 2023, the company launched new features aimed at offering new capabilities and solutions to risk professionals. The product update was incorporated into its Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform, which was developed to improve the manner in which financially regulated enterprises and firms operated. The platform’s new features targeted risk professions within the B2B financial institution, with the plan to accelerate revenue generation and ensure an effective and secure risk management process in the dynamic and intricate landscape they operate.

The developments underscored FullCircl’s ongoing plan to equip businesses and companies with comprehensive and effective information, data, and actionable insights.

Earlier in the same month, FullCircl announced the acquisition of W2 Global Data Solutions. Following the acquisition, the company aimed to optimise its compliance suite and smart client onboarding services for regulated businesses. W2’s datasets, expertise in identity verification, as well as anti-fraud solutions, represented a development opportunity for FullCircl’s medium-term strategy process.

Furthermore, the optimisations for the suite of applications and APIs were set to be done, as well as new end-to-end products for partners and firms that aimed to embed insight on customers via acquisitions, ongoing monitoring, and onboarding.