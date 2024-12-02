In total, the company achieved investments of EUR 4.35 million in this round of financing. In addition to Hevella Capital and Lakeside, fulfin was able to gain support from new institutional investors. A new seven-figure investment was provided via Stableton, a European platform for alternative investments. Stableton is a fintech platform and private markets investment firm. The fintech aims to widen access to alternative investment options and enabes investments in private companies such as Klarna, Revolut, and SpaceX, among others.





Through an automated evaluation of financial transactions and benchmarking of ecommerce merchants, fulfin provides customers with flexible working capital. According to a fulfin representative, this new round of financing allows them to exploit the market potential of innovative financing solutions for ecommerce companies more effectively.

In addition to providing digital financing solutions, fulfin is also focusing on the development of trend-setting analysis and benchmark products in order to meet the demands of digital entrepreneurial customers. A Stableton representative has stated that fulfin is developing a lending technology that combines an integrated cloud-based liquidity and financial planning tool with lending.



