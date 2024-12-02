Fujitsu partners with Mizuho Bank for management information services





The collaboration focuses on combining the solutions provided by both institutions to visualise CO2 emissions that appear across the entire supply chain. Together with Mizuno Bank’s customer network and knowledge of energy and environmental solutions, the cloud services of Fujitsu will enable customers to improve their efforts toward decarbonisation, as well as the efficiency of the sustainable management plans.

The collaboration will take Mizuho Bank’s insight into customer’s environmental management issues and, with the SaaS-based sustainability management information service, and the manufacturing industry solution COLMINA factory optimisation dashboard, both provided by Fujitsu, will visualise and analyse accurately the GHG emissions. This will enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

By managing numerous ESG data, including waste management, energy consumption, occupational health, and safety information, as well as CSR activities, the service will offer companies the possibility to respond to the Japanese law concerning the Rational Use of Energy, while accurately disclosing information for global reporting standards, like CDP (2), TCFD (3), SBT (4), or RE100 (5).











Fujitsu and Mizuho Bank’s efforts to mitigate climate change

At the moment, environmental management is an important issue factor in corporate activities, reaching multiple industries and regions. Countries around the world are trying to accelerate decarbonisation and making environmental efforts, while companies are required to participate in the action by enhancing their responses to practical issues, such as the calculation of GHG emissions.

Both Mizuho Bank and Fujitsu have already made steps toward addressing climate change and climate-related issues.

Mizuho Bank offered initiatives about climate change, as it is considered an important part of the management strategy and the process of reaching its customers’ needs, preferences, and demands. The financial institution is also developing and improving its financial services and solutions to offer customers the possibility to combat climate change and to contribute to the realisation of a carbon-free industry and society.

Alongside Mizuho Bank, Fujitsu also focuses on climate change issues, working towards the complete decarbonisation of its technologies and operations. The company aims to use solutions and services that support digital innovation while keeping environmental safety as a priority. At the moment, Fujitsu offers its clients a know-how package of technical capabilities gained through its focus on going carbon neutral. This was possible because of the service solutions that were consulted to contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Mizuno Bank and Fujitsu’s partnerships

Both institutions had multiple partnerships in the past few months, covering multiple geographies.

Mizuho Bank announced its partnership with Napier in January of 2023, upgrading its transaction monitoring framework strategy for its Luxembourg branch. Napier will provide the company with control compliance operations and manage risk services.

In August of 2022, Fujitsu, alongside JCB and JP GAMES, announced a new collaboration, aiming to improve the security of distribution and sales of digital data in the metaverse, as well as the entire gaming world. The companies focused on using Fujitsu’s hash-chain-based aggregate digital signature technology to create and verify a model for clear management of rights, regarding the publication and the ownership of data and virtual assets.



