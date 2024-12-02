Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific teams with Esker for digital accounts receivable solution

The Solution automates the areas of accounts receivable (AR) that matter most to the business, from invoice delivery and credits and collections, to cash application and payments, allowing businesses to collect receivables in a timely manner.

The Solution is also PEPPOL-compliant (Pan European Public Procurement Online). As a certified PEPPOL Access Point, Esker processes, sends and receives invoices to any recipient within the PEPPOL network. This accreditation is key to Fuji Xerox customers, especially those based in Singapore, where the Government has adopted PEPPOL for Business -to-Government (B2G) document exchanges.

The AI-driven, cloud-based solution enables different teams to collaborate more effectively and is compliant with standards in over 60 countries globally. By accelerating invoice delivery, the newly launched Solution allows customers to reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) and processing costs, while simultaneously improving business efficiency. Currently, estimates indicate only 40% of companies have adopted e-invoicing, but that number is predicted to rise to 80% by 2025 as a result of government legislation or changing business processes by important trading partners.