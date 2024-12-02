The collaboration aims to integrate sustainable practices into financial technology, combining eco-friendly initiatives with streamlined payment solutions to promote community engagement and responsible consumption. The partnership merges FTS.Money’s payment infrastructure with Nano’s sustainability-focused model, offering users a seamless experience for secure transactions, donations, and rewards. By leveraging FTS.Money’s network of financial partners, Nano aims to expand its reach into new markets and advocate for sustainable living on a larger scale.

Both companies emphasise their alignment with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, as well as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The initiative promotes responsible consumption and community-driven financial practices, reinforcing the growing role of fintech in addressing global environmental challenges.In addition, Nano will use FTS.Money’s revenue-sharing model to fund sustainability programmes directly.

Representatives from FTS.Money highlighted the collaboration's potential to combine financial technology with meaningful environmental action. They noted the effort as a step toward smarter, greener solutions in the financial sector. In turn, officials from 2Cimple, added that the partnership reflects the growing demand for sustainability-driven platforms, showcasing how fintech can drive positive environmental and community outcomes.

The initiative positions the partnership as a model for merging fintech with sustainable practices, aiming to improve both individual engagement and industry standards in environmental responsibility.

Other developments from FTS.Money

In October 2024, FTS.Money collaborated with Facephi to integrate the latter’s IDV and KYC solutions into its platform and allow it to expand its footprint. By teaming up, FTS.Money geared up to support Facephi, a company providing digital identity verification solutions, in growing its reach by integrating its Identity Verification (IDV) and Know Your Customer (KYC) services into its platform.

Through this, the company intended to deliver advanced features that focued on simplifying processes for a wider audience. In addition, FTS.Money’s worldwide financial infrastructure became a part of Facephi’s offering, equipping clients with the ability to adopt new financial services more flexibly and efficiently.