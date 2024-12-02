FTL Finance goes live with Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform

The implementation will enable the company to make credit decisioning for its borrowers through transformative technology powered by AI to support both contractors’ and homeowners’ financing needs for repairs and remodelling.

FTL Finance helps makes home improvement financing hassle-free, providing contractors the tools to grow their businesses while giving homeowners the resources they need to complete remodels and repairs, as the press release says.

By implementing the Scienaptic platform, FTL expects to see a 10% reduction in losses at the same approval rates. It also augments FTL's ability to pre-approve their lowest risk customers for larger loans than originally requested (up to 2 times in many cases).