FSS updates its Smart Recon platform with Machine Learning and cloud support

The new system leverages ML and automates manually intensive processes to assist the reliability of the payment reconciliation process. FSS Smart Recon provides an end-to-end, automated solution for reconciliation management across payment workflows, with built in support for multi-source, multi-file many-to-many reconciliation scenarios.

The updates include machine learning-based settlement process; Universal Data Wizard and enhancements to General Ledger Tally to support time to market; and cloud support. Deployed by large global banks and payment processors, FSS Smart Recon is a unified system for reconciling digital payments and incorporates data import, transformation and enrichment, data matching, and more.

The solution supports ATM Recon, Online Commerce, Wallets, Instant Payments (IMPS and UPI), NEFT, RTGS, and QR Code Payments.