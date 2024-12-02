FSS launches Embark to digitally support MSMEs

Embark supports digital inclusion of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), with payment acceptance tools to engage with customers in new ways. The multi-sided payment acceptance platform orchestrates interconnections between ecosystem players banks, processors, merchant acquiring institutions, and MSMEs.

With Embark acquiring banks gain access to an underpenetrated MSME market via strategic partnerships, according to the official press release. Financial Software and Systems (FSS) offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services, and software solutions built over 29+ years of experience. Headquartered in Chennai, India, FSS services global banks, financial institutions, processors, central regulators and governments across North America, UK/Europe, ME/Africa, and APAC and has 2,500 experts on-board.