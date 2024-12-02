FSS expands its digital payment capabilities in KSA

KSA is among the advanced digital payment economies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with growth propelled by a combination of strategic investments in building digital infrastructure and enabling regulatory policy framework. A proactive proponent of electronic payments, KSA has set an ambitious target to achieve 70% non-cash transactions by 2030, opening revenue opportunities for established banks as well as fintech players.

FSS has established a presence in the payment technology supplier market in the GCC, and its solutions are used by 40+ banks in the region. In KSA, the company currently works with acquirers and has signed deals with in-country channel partners to strengthen its go-to-market strategy. FSS says it is ready to support the shift from siloed product-centric banking to omni-channel, API-driven banking models, helping banks to collaborate with fintechs.

It also intends on offering merchants a unified platform for processing e-commerce and in-store transactions. The company offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services and software solution. These can be aligned around KSA’s Vision 2030 project.