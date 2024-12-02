Frost Bank partners with Plaid





Through its mobile app and online banking site, Frost customers will now be able to use Plaid's platform to connect their Frost accounts to other financial accounts via Plaid.

The cornerstone of the partnership is Plaid's Open Finance API solution, Plaid Exchange, which helps institutions like Frost improve connectivity on behalf of their customers.The account integration is the latest in a series of steps Frost has implemented to improve digital financial access and connectivity for its customers. In 2021, Frost introduced its early payday and overdraft grace features.

