Frost Bank partners with Atomic





Following this announcement, Frost Bank is expected to incorporate Atomic into its operations in order to accelerate its strategy of improving customer satisfaction, as well as making banking solutions more accessible and secure for all its clients and partners. Frost Bank will use Atomic’s services for direct deposit switching, aiming to provide customers with an improved experience that fits with the financial institution’s focus on technology and development.

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the partnership

Frost Bank represents a banking, investment, and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers. The financial institution provides a full range of solutions and services that were developed in order to provide businesses, companies, and individuals from several geographic areas with optimised and secure banking opportunities.

Atomic is a financial connectivity platform that was designed to serve as a secure bridge between customer data and financial solutions. The company focuses on the process of allowing access to payroll, HRIS systems, and merchants, while also facilitating a range of secure products. This includes direct deposit switching, employment verification, income verification, as well as payment method updating.

Through this strategic deal, both Frost Bank and Atomic will continue their shared commitment to design an optimised and safe customer experience and equal banking opportunities, as well as accelerate the development of the local financial landscape. Clients will be given the possibility to access rapid and efficient direct deposits in order to reach their financial goals, while also benefiting from improved transparency and security that will keep their data and funds protected.

The partnership will also focus on establishing a trusted relationship between companies, financial institutions, and banks with their customers. In addition, clients will be enabled to access all of Frost Bank’s offerings, including the possibility to get paid in two days in advance with the use of direct deposit tools, or benefiting from higher interest rates. Both firms will offer customers the opportunity to have optimised control of their personal information as well.



