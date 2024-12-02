Frollo signs AFG for their Open Banking platform





Frollo will support AFG in becoming an Accredited Data Recipients (ADR) and deploy the solution to its brokers under the upcoming ‘trusted adviser’ model.

AFG will use Frollo’s CDR Gateway to empower consumers by enabling them to share their financial and banking data with their trusted broker, for the purposes of assisting those customers to apply for finance in a more efficient way. By leveraging Open Banking, this will speed up mortgage applications with data trusted by banks.

The CDR gateway from Frollo can enable many use cases that could be deployed to AFG brokers.