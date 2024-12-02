Frollo introduces balance checks with Siri





The new feature should offer Frollo customers a handsfree update on their finances. The information will be updated in real time and includes all the client’s relevant accounts.

Frollo iOS app users can activate this feature by saying: ‘Hey Siri, what’s my account balance.’ This should trigger a balance overview of all linked accounts on the smartphone, which users may tap on for additional details.

Two beta features that Frollo introduced recently include ‘Next best product’ and product comparison.