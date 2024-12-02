Frollo brings Open Banking to Android

The Frollo app, a way for consumers to turn around their finances, has received a major update on both Android and iOS to bring new features to Australians.

One key feature many Australian Android users have been waiting for, is Real time transaction insights using Open Banking (CDR) account linking. Back in July 2020 Frollo was the first to go live with Open Banking in Australia, when it launched their new iOS app. From today, Android users in Australia can also enjoy the many benefits of CDR, like increased security, real time updates and better insights.

Further leveraging Open Banking data to help its users get a better deal on their finances, Frollo is rolling out product comparison and Next Best Product (both in beta). For example, by combining users’ financial information like account balances, with information about interest rates for all available savings products in Australia, it’s possible to provide a product comparison that shows users the actual impact of a product switch.

This comes after the Frollo app was first to introduce real time product information (powered by Open Banking) in October 2020, to help users better understand their rates, fees & benefits.

The new Frollo app introduces a number of new features bringing automation and personalisation to the app.