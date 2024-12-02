Frollo becomes an Accredited Data Recipient in Australia





Frollo’s accreditation has been granted at the ‘unrestricted’ level. This will allow the company to access banking data as well as energy and telecommunications data under the CDR once those industries are brought into the CDR ecosystem. As an ADR, Frollo will enable its users to access data from accounts held with the ‘Big 4 banks’ when open banking launches in July 2020.

Frollo helps users get a picture of their finances through a combination of Open Banking product and transactional data. Consumers are enabled to better understand their financial products.

Frollo has also developed a number of B2B solutions to help businesses comply, compete and innovate with Open Banking.