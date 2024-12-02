Froda partners with Visa





Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to enable other fintechs, banks, financial institutions, and neobanks to access Froda’s card-based embedded lending products in order to offer business loans to their customers and clients.

Over 50% of European small businesses lack external financing, even if this process represents a necessity in order for them to develop in the industry while remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements. Throughout this partnership, Frado and Visa will focus on optimising the manner in which SMBs access financing in real time through automated credit decisioning, as well as instant Visa Direct payouts.







More information on the collaboration

The extended collaboration represents an important step in evolving the small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) landscape in the region of Europe. The strategic deal will also focus on promoting a card-based embedded lending service that underlines our commitment to fostering improvement for its clients and partners. This procedure is expected to support the overall growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while also meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users.

At the same time, the partnership will prioritise the adoption of a card-based embedded lending solution, as the procedure of card-based lending operates similarly to a traditional business loan for small and medium-sized businesses, while also offering increased speed, security, and convenience. Furthermore, it is widely accessible across multiple markets through the use of the extensive global network of Visa’s card infrastructure. In addition, the product is set to develop new opportunities for other fintechs and banks in order to scale their businesses and expand their capabilities.

The product launch happened back in June 2023, and both Froda and Visa made the embedded leading solution available in Denmark via Lunar, as well as Germany through Kontist. In addition, the strategy for the partnership is set to embark on an expansion process across the region of Europe. The focus is set to include the process of identifying new markets and partners, as the expansion aligns with the firms' commitment to providing accessible and improved financial solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Europe.



