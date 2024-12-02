



As part of their collaboration, Juni is set to embed Froda’s technical platform and utilise its capital pool to improve its financial services and expand its reach. In addition, the partnership intends to address the difficulty of accessing financing which many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating across Europe currently face. By leveraging Froda’s knowledge in Embedded Finance, the two companies plan to deliver more accessible and scalable solutions for businesses.











In addition, the current news is set to allow Juni to use Froda’s resources to assist its growth and provide augmented financing options to clients. Both Juni and Froda share a commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in receiving financing methods on favourable terms. The decision to partner can be attributed to an increased need for financing opportunities across Europe, as the region has over 25 million SMEs that struggle to gain access to the funds they require to grow and invest.





Froda and Juni’s capabilities and mission

Since the introduction of Froda Embedded in 2021, the company has been among Europe’s providers of Embedded Finance solutions intended to support businesses. Through its technology platform, Froda allows partners to either integrate its services and deliver them to their customers, or leverage its funding to develop their own solutions. Moreover, the company’s licence simplifies and makes it more efficient for partners to increase lending and advance their operations across Europe.



On the other hand, Juni, which is a neobank, equips businesses and finance teams with banking solutions, spend management, financing, and accounting, with all of its services being available in its platform and app. As detailed in the press release, Juni currently plans to apply for a bank licence for further expansion. Initially, the partnership is set to make Froda the financing partner of Juni, providing the company with the ability to use its capital pool for its services via embedded financing.