Froda and Mimo launch integrated SME lending in the UK

According to the official press release, the two companies made up to GBP 92 million in credit available to businesses across the UK. The service, which went live on 9 May 2025, allows Mimo users to access loans directly within the platform’s existing financial tools.

This collaboration is designed to address one of the most persistent challenges faced by UK SMEs, namely access to timely and practical financing. Rather than relying on traditional lending channels, businesses using Mimo can now access funding that is directly embedded within their cash flow and payments systems, removing the need for separate applications or platform switching.

Targeting operational barriers for SMEs

The embedded lending feature is made possible through Froda’s white-labelled funding technology, which allows digital platforms to integrate financing solutions within their user workflows. Mimo users can request and receive funds without leaving the interface they use to manage day-to-day operations, offering a more streamlined option for managing liquidity.

Representatives from Froda noted that integrating funding directly into the tools businesses already use can help reduce paperwork and remove unnecessary complexity from the borrowing process. Mimo officials also highlighted that the integration aligns with their broader goal of simplifying financial operations for SMEs and accounting professionals.

Froda’s Embedded Finance product, initially launched in 2022, has been adopted by various platforms across the Nordics, UK, Ireland, and Germany. Its technology has been integrated by a range of fintechs, neobanks, and payment service providers. The collaboration with Mimo represents Froda’s most prominent entry into the UK SME market so far.

It’s also worth noting that both companies indicated they are evaluating opportunities to extend the embedded lending partnership to other European markets in the near future.