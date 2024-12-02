FreshBooks supports Apple Pay for invoice payments

Apple Pay allows clients to pay for invoices without entering their credit card details. If a credit or debit card is attached to the Apple Pay account for payment, the card details are not stored on the device or Apple servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the secure element on the device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time dynamic security code.

Users can pay with Apple pay using the Safari browser from a MacBook, iPhone or Apple Watch, using touch ID or entering their passcode.