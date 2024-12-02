French fintechs secured USD 700 million in 2019

Fintech startups Spendesk, Wynd, and Lunchr conducted some of the largest fundraising rounds in France in 2019, according to Crowdfund Insider. Some of these companies targeted the international market and developed solutions for the local industry.

Moreover, an increasing number of global investors including Accel Partners, Index Ventures and DST Global are funding projects launched by French fintechs. The ten largest French Fintech deals in 2019 totalled USD 480 million. Four of these were valued at USD 55 million. Wynd’s deal was valued at around USD 80 million, Payfit at USD 77 million, Younited Credit at USD 72 million and Shift Technology at USD 59 million.

2019 was marked by five major mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals, including the acquisition of Nickel by BNP Paribas, KissKissBankBank by Banque Postale, and Pumpkin by Crédit Mutuel Arkéa. Traditional industry participants continue to focus on innovative projects.