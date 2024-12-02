Silvr uses AI-supported analyses to forecast the future business development of companies. By offering European entrepreneurs an "as-a-service" financing model, Revenue Based Financing (RBF), Silvr is allowing companies to finance themselves quickly. These companies can keep 100% of their capital and obtain a repayment according to their turnover to meet their need for flexibility.

To this end, ING Germany will cooperate with the financier DFKP, an intermediary for corporate financing in Germany. The aim is to make it easier and more accessible for digital companies to raise capital in the future. This is particularly important for SMEs, seeing as cash flow optimisation is of great importance for these companies.





It should then be possible to receive financing approvals within 24 hours. The Deutsche Firmenkredit Partner (DFKP) has been financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Germany since 2019. According to a DFKP representative, their financing consultants currently have access to financing products from over 100 banks and specialist financiers.













As a DFKP representative explains, Silvr will receive pre-checked financing inquiries from DFKP’s corporate financing platform, and in return, they will expand their range of services to include a financing solution specialised in growth companies. These are Silvr’s first steps in Germany in order to establish itself in the local market in the long term.





DFKP’s offers