French financial regulator and ING reach settlement

Based on the inspection, the ACPR has reprimanded ING in France and imposed a sanction of EUR 3 million. The French financial regulator’s findings have determined ING to put in place in France the necessary corrective measures to strengthen its processes and management of compliance risks.

ING has experienced heightened scrutiny from authorities in various countries, according to the bank’s official release. In September 2018, ING’s home bank reached a EUR 775 million settlement with the Dutch Public Prosecution Service for compliance violations related to CDD/KYC, and in February 2020, ING Italy was fined EUR 30 million by Italian authorities for compliance failures.

These interactions and ING’s own internal assessments that relate to its Global Know Your Customer (KYC) Enhancement Programme, have resulted in satisfactory outcomes in some cases. In other cases, they may result in findings or conclusions that may require appropriate remedial action by ING or other consequences.

The measures taken at ING in France are in line with ING’s efforts since 2017 to further enhance the management of compliance risks and embed awareness across the whole organisation, the announcement adds.