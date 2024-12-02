Freedom Finance offers 22 more products in its digital lending marketplace

Popular brands like Santander, ASDA Money, and Admiral have joined or extended their offering on the marketplace and added more personal loans, mortgages, credit cards, auto finance, and other lending products.











Freedom Finance already partners with over 100 of the UK’s lenders and providers, helping consumers navigate borrowing with its proprietary matching platform. These latest additions further strengthen its offering, giving consumers access to a wide variety of reputable providers and products.





Making credit products easily available

Officials from Freedom Finance, commented that at the heart of their offering is the belief that all people in the UK deserve to be able to quickly and easily search for credit products that they know they are eligible for. The best way to achieve this is to secure access a wide range of providers and products so that they are able to match all types of consumers with lending solutions to suit their circumstances.

According to Freedom Finance ,in difficult times, it is even more important that consumers looking for credit are taking advantage of the technologies that underpin the company’s marketplace. That means shopping around among trusted brands and using soft-search capabilities, so consumers only see products they are eligible for to increase confidence in acceptance and to avoid declines or confusion from an overload of options.





What does Freedom Finance do?

Freedom Finance is a UK digital lending marketplace, providing unsecured personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and other financial products. The company partners with over 100 of the UK’s lenders and service providers, helping consumers navigate borrowing with its proprietary matching platform.

Proprietary technology enables Freedom Finance to tailor products specifically for customers to give them clarity, not just choice, and provide them only with the products they qualify for. The Group also delivers embedded finance services for high street brands like Argos, Asda, The Co-Op Bank, RAC, Very Group, and more.