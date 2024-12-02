Freedom Finance adds secured loans from Evolution Money

Freedom Finance is a UK digital lending marketplace providing unsecured personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and other financial products. Connecting customers with over 100 of the UK’s leading lenders and service providers through the platform.

Secured loans from Evolution Money will be available via Freedom Finance’s direct to consumer marketplace. Loans available range from GBP 5,000 to GBP 100,000, over terms of 36-240 months and can be up to 140% loan-to-value ratio (LTV).

Homeowners will be able to check their eligibility with Evolution Money on Freedom Finance’s credit matching platform with completion of the loan application done directly through Evolution Money.











Freedom Finance operates a wide panel of lenders of loan platform partners. Their embedded finance partners include the likes of Creation Marketplace, Asda Money, and RAC, and Freedom Finance is continually expanding their marketplace to allow them to more precisely match customers to the right borrowing product for their needs.

The proprietary matching technology that powers Freedom Finance’s platform completes thousands of credit searches each week and eliminates risk to credit scores by only using a soft credit check to search multiple UK lenders. The platform’s thorough decision-making capabilities simplifies the process for customers by only showing them credit offers they have a good chance of qualifying for, providing lenders with stronger applicants.

Officials from Freedom Finance said they are happy to add Evolution’s secured loans to their platform. As the market conditions for credit continue to change, the range of credit options they offer through their platform is a key differentiator for both customers looking for credit, and for partners looking to work with Freedom Finance. They have products from a wide range of credit partners and their proprietary matching technology means they can help borrowers find appropriate credit products.





Freedom Finance upgraded its platform

The onboarding on Evolution Money takes place after in June 2023 Freedom Finance has announced the launch of multiple upgrades in their platform for the development of lending products.

The upgrades and changes were completed with zero downtime, and it included its Cloud and API platform, aiming to allow an improved level of scalability as part of the company’s focus on an embedded finance ecosystem.

The changes allow Freedom Finance to onboard new partners that are focusing on embedded finance as well, through the use of automated software processes in a faster and more efficient manner. The customers will be able to access an entire marketplace of financial services and products via a single API, giving them the possibility to seamlessly provide their users with personal credit services 24/7 through their own digital platform.