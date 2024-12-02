FreeAgent teams up with NatWest and Hiscox





This will allow NatWest’s business clients to view their finances and accounting together. FreeAgent released a series of developments for enabling customers to oversee, plan, and protect their businesses better. According to IBS Intelligence, both companies aim to use the collaboration for encouraging SMEs to adopt fintech innovations such as AI and Open Banking.

FreeAgent has also launched a partnership with UK-based insurer Hiscox for allowing companies to obtain an insurance quote directly from within the platform. The collaboration leverages AI for identifying business owners that are potentially ‘underinsured’, generating quotes to fit their individual requirements. It also introduced an ‘Insights’ feature, which provides business owners with actionable notifications, highlighting opportunities and issues.