Fraugster, Elucidate partner to tackle financial crime

Financial crime (FinCrime) not only endangers companies' balance sheets, but also their reputations and long-term profitability. The World Economic Forum reports that FinCrime is a trillion-dollar industry that takes an enormous social and economic toll on the lives it touches.

The partnership will allow customers access to global sanctions list including individuals, corporates, and countries to help merchants, payment companies, and partners to meet regulatory requirements and compliance measures. Fraugster has teamed up with Elucidate to deliver on the promise of their recently launched open AI platform approach which bundles the best of breed within the ecosystem and allows world class technology vendors to join forces across domains.