France: mandatory B2G e-invoicing by 2020

The switch to the new system is due to happen gradually starting from 2017.

France is the latest country to follow the European trend towards a paperless administration, along with Italy, Spain and Portugal.

According to the schedule set out by the French Administration, large companies and public sector suppliers will be the first to roll out e-invoicing, by 1 January 2017. For the remaining suppliers and service providers, the deadlines will be as follows: January 1, 2018: medium-sized businesses; January 1, 2019: SMEs; January 1, 2020: microbusinesses (10 or fewer people).